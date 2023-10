Tirupati: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Shobha Rao offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Accompanied by family members and relatives, she participated in the archana seva at 4.30 am, said an official.

Later, Shobha Rao left for Sri Kalahasti temple, 40 km from here, said the official.

On completing the temple visits, she returned to Hyderabad by flight from Renigunta Airport.

She arrived in Tirupati on Monday evening.