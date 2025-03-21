Telangana Cong chief Mahesh Goud, BRS leader KTR reach Chennai to attend meeting on delimitation

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) The Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Friday reached Chennai to attend the meeting on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also likely to attend the meeting on Saturday, official sources said here.

Goud was welcomed at the Chennai airport by TN Congress leaders, party sources said here.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, who was leading a party delegation, reached the southern metropolis Friday night, party sources said.

A DMK delegation, including party MP Kanimozhi, state minister K N Nehru and former Union minister A Raja, met Revanth Reddy in Delhi on March 13 and invited him to the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on March 13, Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is "conspiring against the south" in the name of delimitation.

Rama Rao, son of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged in a statement on Frdiay that the current delimitation policy "weakens the representation of southern states, despite their crucial role in the country’s economic development." "The BRS leadership believes this conference will strengthen the unity of southern states and send a strong message of opposition to the central government regarding the proposed delimitation policy," the statement said.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is all set to host its first meeting of states over delimitation here on March 22 and Stalin recently said it was more than a meeting, which marked the "beginning of a movement that will shape the future of the country to achieve fair delimitation." PTI SJR SJR ROH