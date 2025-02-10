Telangana Cong gave 56,000 jobs, held caste survey: PCC chief

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana has filled over 56,000 job vacancies, conducted a historic caste survey, and initiated the process of SC categorisation, while also attracting massive investments in the 14 months since assuming office, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Monday.

Goud, along with several state ministers, participated in a rally in Karimnagar in support of Narender Reddy, the party's candidate for the MLC election from the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad Graduates' constituency.

"With over 56,000 jobs provided, record-breaking investments, and a historic BC caste census & SC categorisation, Congress stands by its word," Goud said in a post on 'X'.

The biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' Constituency will be held on February 27. PTI SJR SSK SSK KH