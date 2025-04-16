Telangana Cong holds protest over ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Ruling Congress leaders and workers in Telangana on Wednesday held a protest here against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the cadres, holding black flags and placards, held a protest rally from the MLA Quarters to BSNL Bhavan here. They raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goud alleged that the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is a political vendetta.

Congress leaders also held protests at Gadwal and other places in the state on the issue.

The Congress said it would organise a protest outside the office of ED on Thursday. PTI SJR SJR KH