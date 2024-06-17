Telangana Cong MLA lands in controversy over cow's image in Bakrid greetings

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) A ruling Congress MLA in Telangana on Monday landed in a controversy after his Bakrid greetings on social media included a graphic image of a cow, drawing sharp response from the BJP.

The Congress legislator, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, later apologised for the "inadvertent error", even as the post was removed from all related social media accounts.

The poster was supposed to have the image of a goat and it has now been removed from social media platforms, he said.

BJP MLA Raja Singh, taking exception to the image of a cow in Reddy's Bakrid greetings, alleged Hindus are insulted wherever Congress forms government.

While there is nothing objectionable about greeting people on the occasion of Bakrid, what message does the MLA want to convey, Raja Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, asked.

Why is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy silent on the matter, he asked.

Anil Kumar Reddy, in a video release later, said he is a 'Ram bhakt' and that he has always followed traditions. PTI SJR VVK SJR SA