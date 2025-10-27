Telangana Cong opposes voter roll revision, claims non-BJP votes being removed

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the ruling party has been opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as non-BJP votes are allegedly being removed.

"From Day One, we are opposing SIR. Because, in the name of SIR, they are removing the votes which are not in favour of BJP. They are doing with a malafide intention. It is wrong in a democratic country," Goud told PTI Videos here.

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. PTI SJR SJR ROH