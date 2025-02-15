Telangana Cong plans public meet with Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana is planning to organise a public meeting soon, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expected to attend, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday, may have discussed this and other matters, Goud added.

The Congress is proposing the meeting in response to the state government's caste survey and its approval of SC categorization, according to party sources.

In response to criticism from Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar regarding Revanth Reddy’s comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the backward classes by birth, Goud said the BJP leaders, upset by the remarks, are trying to turn it into a major issue.

Goud also claimed that the BJP leaders are acknowledging that Modi’s caste was included in the BC list in 1994, as stated by Revanth Reddy. He asked Sanjay Kumar to clarify whether caste should be included in the national census.

Furthermore, Goud also demanded that Sanjay Kumar, who is from backward classes, explain what the NDA government has done for the BCs since 2014.

Regarding BJP leaders questioning Rahul Gandhi's caste in response to Revanth Reddy's remarks, Goud reminded them of the significant contributions made by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was imprisoned during the freedom struggle, and the sacrifices of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"... He is a leader who is working for the country rising above caste, religion and regions," he said.

Speaking at a Congress event on Friday, Revanth Reddy claimed that Modi does not belong to the backward classes by birth and accused him of being "anti-BC in mentality." The CM also alleged that Modi's caste was a "forward caste" before he became Gujarat Chief Minister.