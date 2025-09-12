Telangana Cong postpones BC quota meet in Kamareddy due to rains

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Friday decided to postpone its planned public meeting in Kamareddy town on September 15 on the BC quota issue, citing forecast of heavy rains.

In a release, the Congress said a new date for the rally would be announced soon.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud recently said the public meeting was aimed at highlighting the party's efforts to implement the election promise of providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes and to "expose" the alleged anti-BC stance of the BJP.

Goud had said the Congress government carried out caste survey as a prerequisite (to collect empirical data to submit in courts if necessary) to provide 42 per cent quotas to the BCs.

He had alleged that BJP leaders, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, are stalling the implementation of the two Bills passed by the Telangana legislature to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in education and employment and local bodies.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed two Bills in March this year to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.

The Bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6 led a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand Presidential assent for the BC reservation Bills and alleged that the BJP-led central government was stalling the Bills passed by the state legislature as it was "anti-OBC".

It was at Kamareddy town that the Congress had announced a 'BC Declaration' ahead of the assembly polls in 2023, promising to increase reservation for BCs to 42 per cent from 23 per cent. PTI SJR SJR ROH