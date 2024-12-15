Telangana Cong prez asks KCR to participate in Assembly, offer constructive advice

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Accusing the BRS of spreading misinformation about the Congress government in Telangana, the party's state president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday asked BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the Assembly and offer constructive advice.

In an open letter addressed to BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister, Goud said this letter coincides with the completion of one year of Congress governance in the state and seeks to address the unfounded allegations made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders against the Congress government.

Congress state president Goud said that even after the people ended the “divisive, sentiment-driven regime of BRS”, neither KCR (as K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known), his family members, nor his party leaders seem to have "introspected or changed" their ways.

Alleging that KCR’s governance was marked by false assurances, Goud asserted those who contributed to the Telangana movement—poets, artists, intellectuals, students, workers, and employees—were “sidelined”.

He listed out the achievements of the Congress government during its first year on farm loan waiver, jobs creation, women welfare schemes among others.

On the installation of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue in Secretariat premises here, Goud said the Congress government unveiled a culturally reflective statue, yet the BRS criticised its appearance instead of acknowledging its significance.

Goud also attacked KCR’s son--BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, accusing him of misleading the public by making baseless accusations against Congress initiatives. Goud said it is time for KCR with his political experience, to fulfill his role as the Leader of the Opposition by participating in the Assembly and offering constructive advice.

“Restricting yourself to your farmhouse while criticising the Congress government’s welfare initiatives only highlights the disconnect between your party and the people’s aspirations. Telangana’s people, who endured ten years of your family’s misrule, now recognise the transformative changes brought about by Congress and will not be swayed by baseless propaganda,” the TPCC President added.

The winter session of Telangana Assembly will resume on December 16. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB