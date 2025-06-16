Telangana Cong prez Mahesh Goud likely to testify in phone tapping case

Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud is likely to testify before the police on Tuesday as a witness in the case relating to alleged illegal phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.

The ACP of Jubilee Hills has requested Goud's deposition in the case, Congress sources said on Monday.

According to Congress, Goud, who served as the working president of the party in November 2023, was a victim of illegal phone tapping by the then BRS government during the state Assembly polls.

Authorities are currently questioning the former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief of Telangana, T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused, in the alleged phone-tapping case.

Prabhakar Rao has been accused of forming a "Special Operations Team" under a suspended DSP within the SIB for carrying out certain specific tasks related to political surveillance to benefit the then ruling political party and its leaders.

The suspended DSP of the SIB was among the four police officials arrested by the Hyderabad police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for phone-tapping during the BRS regime.

They were subsequently granted bail.

Those named as accused in the case, along with others, had allegedly developed profiles of several people in an unauthorised manner and were accused of monitoring them clandestinely and illegally in the SIB and using them in a partisan manner to favour a political party at the behest of some people.

They were also involved in a conspiracy to destroy records to cause disappearance of evidence of their crime, police had said. PTI SJR ROH