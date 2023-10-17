Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy put in preventive custody over gathering challenging BRS chief

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy was on Tuesday taken into preventive custody near Gun Park here after he reached there along with party cadres without obtaining prior permission from authorities.

Revanth Reddy had recently challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park and swear that his party would seek votes without inducements such as offering money and liquor to voters during the November 30 Assembly polls, reached Gun Park today.

As Revanth Reddy did not obtain any permission from the authorities concerned and moreover the model code of conduct is in force, he was taken into preventive custody citing possible law and order issues.

"He (Revanth) was taken into preventive custody and subsequently shifted to Gandhi Bhavan," a senior police official told PTI.

Protesting the police action against their state unit chief, Congress workers raised the slogan, "Police julm bandh karo", as police took Revanth Reddy into preventive custody. PTI VVK GDK VVK ANE