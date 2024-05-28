Telangana Congress demands disqualification of KCR as MLA over phone-tapping case

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Tuesday urged the state government to take steps to censure and disqualify former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in view of the confession of a former police official in the phone-tapping case.

The BJP too has sought action against Rao, also known as KCR.

When contacted, senior BRS leader and former MP Vinod Kumar said the party denies all the allegations made in the confessional statement.

As per former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao's confessional statement, one of the accused in the phone tapping case, 'Peddayana' -- an indirect reference to Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former CM KCR -- wanted the arrest of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh in connection with alleged attempt to poach his party MLAs.

KCR allegedly wanted to use the "BRS MLAs" poaching case to force BJP into a compromise to get rid of the ED case against his daughter and MLC K Kavitha, according to the confession statement of the former police official in the phone-tapping case.

Senior Vice-president of the state Congress G Niranjan claimed that the confession of the ex-police official should be taken seriously and that the report should be discussed in a special meeting of the assembly.

"We urge Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Speaker Prasad Kumar to convene a special assembly session and to pass a censure motion against KCR, Harish Rao and KTR and also to take steps to cease their assembly membership," Niranjan said in a release.

He alleged that the confession of the ex-police official shows that the BRS and BJP "have the same style" in misusing police and intelligence agencies.

If the BJP uses CBI, ED and other agencies to corner the opposition, it will be clear how brazenly BRS used the SIB and Task Force of the city police, Niranjan said.

He said that BRS Working President K T Rama Rao's role in the issue should also be inquired into.

If some officials who are facing allegations are abroad, they should be brought back to the country, the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman N V Subhash said the confession of Radha Kishan Rao vindicated BJP's allegation that former CM KCR was the architect in the "BRS MLAs" poaching case.

KCR hatched a conspiracy to defame BJP and named a senior party functionary in the case, which is now exposed "with the revelation of Radha Kishan Rao" who confessed that the former CM wanted to work out a compromise with BJP to bail out his MLC daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, Subhash alleged.

Subhash accused the then BRS government led by KCR of misusing police officials against his political rivals and demanded that the state's Congress government take action against the former CM.

There are so many allegations against the BRS chief but Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s government is not taking any action, which shows that there is a nexus between the BRS and Congress, Subhash claimed. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE