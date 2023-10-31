Telangana Congress has dozen chief ministerial candidates, CM KCR's jibe at opposition party

Huzurnagar/Miryalaguda (Telangana), Oct 31 (PTI) Mocking the Congress party, saying it has at least a dozen chief ministerial candidates in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the people to vote for a party which delivers on promises.
Seeking votes for the BRS candidate at different poll rallies, Rao, also known as KCR, said Congress leaders were always interested in their posts and contracts and never have been concerned about the interests of the people of this region.
"The biggest problem is that there are a dozen chief ministerial candidates in Telangana Congress. Wherever you see they are chief ministerial candidates. If one wants to become the CM, the others pull him down. Everyone seeks votes by claiming that if elected he will become the CM," he said, taking a dig at the grand old party.
Slamming the Congress leaders, he said right from former AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Telangana CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka they were saying that Dharani should be abolished which may result in undesirable consequences.
Dharani is an integrated land records management portal being implemented by the BRS government in Telangana.
"You have seen several elections and voted also in the past. People should think and vote. Then only people will win otherwise leaders will win. The elections in which people will win are the real elections. Then only all the people will get justice," he said, adding there is no such situation in which Congress can win in the November 30 Assembly polls.
Listing out the poll promises, KCR said amounts under social pension schemes and Rythu Bandhu will be increased gradually in a phased manner, if the BRS is voted to power again.
The Chief Minister said people like eminent scientist Dr M S Swaminathan and organisations such as the UN also appreciated the Rythu Bandhu-- an investment support scheme for farmers.
Rao said as a result of the impetus given to the agriculture sector and farmers in the state, Telangana is able to produce three crore tonnes of paddy per annum, only second to Punjab in the country.
He alleged that it was Telangana Congress leaders who agreed to the merger of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh in 1956.
Speaking about the law and order situation in the state, KCR said Telangana has been progressing without any law and order problems such as curfews during the past ten years.
He alleged that the Congress Party treated poor people as a vote-bank and said the BRS is going to come to power.
Hitting out at Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rao said according to Reddy, Rythu Bandhu is a "wasteful expenditure of people’s tax money." He alleged that the Congress party promised 24 hours power to farmers in Karnataka, but ended up giving only five hours a day. PTI GDK SS