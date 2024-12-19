Telangana Congress holds protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's 'remarks' on Ambedkar

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Telangana Congress Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs staged a protest on Thursday, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks about B R Ambedkar.

Advertisment

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, and party legislators, gathered near Ambedkar's statue in the Assembly premises, raising slogans against Shah and demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately dismiss him from the Cabinet.

The Congress leaders criticised Shah's comments, alleging that they were "disrespectful" to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and hurt the sentiments of marginalised communities. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK ROH