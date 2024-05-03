Telangana Congress promises industrial corridors, SC bench at Hyd, NITI Aayog regional office

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) Implementation of assurances made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, establishment of a NITI Aayog regional office and a Supreme Court bench at Hyderabad, and development of new industrial corridors are among the promises made to Telangana by the ruling Congress on Friday.

The Congress released a manifesto named 'Paanch Nyay and Special Promises to Telangana', for the Lok Sabha polls to the 17 seats in Telangana, which would be held on May 13.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other party leaders released the manifesto today.

Along with 'Hissedari Nyay' (Equality), 'Kisan Nyay' (Justice for Farmer), 'Shramik Nyay' (Justice for Labourers), 'Yuva Nyay' (Justice for Youth), and 'Naari Nyay' (Justice for Women), the party announced 23 'Special promises to Telangana'.

The special promises include restarting Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad which was withdrawn by the BJP-led government and setting up a railway coach factory at Kazipet, steel factory at Bayyaram, IIM at Hyderabad, rapid railway system as well as Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and a mining university as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The other promises include national status for the tribal festival Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, a new dry port and Supreme Court bench at Hyderabad.

Five villages around the temple town of Bhadrachalam, which were transferred to Andhra Pradesh, will be remerged with Telangana in order to develop the famous Ram temple at Bhadrachalam, it said.

The party also promised national status for Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project, setting up more Kendriya Vidyalayas, doubling the number of Navodaya Vidyalayas, setting up NITI AAYOG regional office at Hyderabad, new airports, four new Sainik Schools, National Sports University, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

The manifesto said new industrial corridors, including Hyderabad-Bengaluru IT and Industrial Corridor, Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Warangal industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Miryalguda industrial corridor through Nalgonda and Singareni industrial corridor, would be developed.

Having come to power in the legislative assembly elections held in November last year, Congress is hoping to consolidate its gains in Telangana in the parliamentary elections. PTI SJR SJR ANE