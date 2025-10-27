Telangana: Constable dies by suicide after dispute with wife

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) A 38-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Monday, police said.

The constable, attached to the Armed Reserve Police, rode to the outskirts of the district on a motorcycle and allegedly set himself on fire after dousing himself with petrol, they said.

He died on the spot. A cattle grazer who noticed the burnt body alerted the police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a police official said the constable appeared to have had a "dispute" with his wife, who had been staying separately in Hyderabad for the past few days, while he was living in Kamareddy.

"The exact reason for the constable taking the extreme step is under investigation," the official said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI VVK SSK