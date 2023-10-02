Telangana constitutes Pay Revision Committee for state govt employees

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday constituted a Pay Revision Committee (PRC) to make recommendations for new pay scale for its employees.

Advertisment

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision in this regard, an official release said.

State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders appointing retired IAS officer N Sivashankar as PRC Chairman and another retired IAS officer, B Ramaiah, as the committee member.

The panel should submit its report to the government within six months, it said.

The government has decided to pay five per cent Interim Relief (IR) to state government employees. PTI SJR SJR KH