Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre, alleging that Telangana has once again been denied its rightful share in the Union Budget.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of continuing a discriminatory approach towards the state for more than a decade and questioned the Congress-led state government’s inability to secure even minimal allocations, a release from BRS said.

"Telangana has once again been denied its rightful share in the latest Union Budget. The BJP-led Centre continued a discriminatory approach towards the state for more than a decade," he alleged.

Rao said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s repeated visits to New Delhi, nearly 60 so far, had yielded "not a single rupee" for Telangana and demanded that the CM should explain to the people what concrete benefits accrued to the state from these trips.

The BRS leader remarked that the much-publicised "big brother–little brother" understanding between the Congress and the BJP had completely failed to translate into financial gains for Telangana, as evidenced by the current Budget.

Alleging that the CM's Delhi visits were driven by political compulsions rather than the state’s interests, Rao said the Budget had exposed the "total futility" of those engagements.

He maintained that Telangana had been left empty-handed while other states continued to receive substantial allocations.

Turning his criticism towards the BJP leadership, Rao said even the party’s own MPs and Union Ministers from Telangana had failed to raise their voices in Parliament for the state.

He pointed out that despite having representation in the Union Cabinet, Telangana did not receive any meaningful allocations, which, he said, reflected the Centre’s continued neglect since the formation of the state.

The BRS leader alleged that successive representations over the last ten years for key projects such as Palamuru–Ranga Reddy irrigation project, Metro Rail expansion and Regional Ring Road, had gone unaddressed.

Rao demanded that the Congress and BJP MPs from Telangana, Union Ministers, and the State Government collectively answer to the people for what he termed a "serious injustice" in the Budget.

Observing that neighbouring states were receiving substantial Central assistance year after year, Rao said the contrast was not lost on the public. PTI GDK KH