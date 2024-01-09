Telangana Deputy CM hits back at BRS for criticism over cancellation of Formula E race

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Claiming that hosting Formula E race in Hyderabad was not advantageous to the state, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the government would act as per law to safeguard the state's interests.

Responding to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao's criticism of the Congress government over cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix slated to be held on February 10, Vikramarka said he has gone into the issue.

The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year in Hyderabad.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, a tripartite agreement was signed by a private company, Formula E and the state government.

As per the agreement, while the private company sells tickets, Formula E holds the race, and the state government was supposed to develop infrastructure for the event. "There was no revenue for the government," he told reporters.

Subsequently, a bipartite agreement was signed. "As per the second agreement, money has to be paid and the state government had to obtain permissions (for conducting the race)," Vikramarka said.

It was in violation of the 'Secretariat business rules' and the cabinet approval was also not obtained, he alleged.

A senior official of the Municipal Administration department prepared the agreement based on 'oral instructions' (of the minister) and money was also paid in one instalment, he claimed.

The Formula E has now issued a notice to the state government for payment of money in another instalment.

Hitting back at Rama Rao over his comments that the state's brand image took a hit due to cancellation of the race, Vikramarka alleged that the state's interests were "mortagaged".

"When so much money was invested, there was nothing the state achieved," he said.

The private company had left, while Formula E gave a notice to the state government and the BRS demitted office, what about the people of the state? he asked.

Asserting that the Congress government would protect the state's interests, the Deputy CM said legal action would be taken against those who violated the rules.

To a query about a senior official who allegedly acted against the 'secretariat business rules', he said appropriate action as per law would be taken against anyone who acted against the rules.

Asked about reports that application forms received from people for availing government benefits during the government's recent 'praja palana' programme were found on a road in the city, the minister replied that lakhs of applications were taken in a hassle-free manner.

The safe custody of applications would be ensured, he added.

A video purportedly showing a man picking application forms scattered on a road has gone viral. PTI SJR SJR ROH