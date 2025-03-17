Telangana Deputy CM holds all-party meeting on LS seats delimitation; BRS and BJP absent

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

However, the opposition BRS and BJP leaders did not attend the meeting.

It was attended by leaders of ruling Congress, AIMIM, CPI, CPI(M) and others, a release from the Deputy CM's office said on Monday night.

During the meeting, Vikramarka opined that the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats should be conducted in a manner that ensures southern states play a key role in government formation at the Centre.

The release said AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi favoured the idea of passing a resolution in the assembly on opposing delimitation of constituencies on population basis.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was unable to attend the meeting as he was occupied with the ongoing Parliament session, while BRS leaders expressed their inability to attend due to 'special political reasons', it quoted Vikramarka as saying.