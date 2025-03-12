Telangana Deputy CM invites parties to delimitation meeting

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday urged various parties in the state to attend the all-party meeting proposed by the Congress government on the delimitation of constituencies.

The state cabinet, on March 7, decided to organise an all-party meeting on delimitation to ensure that Telangana does not suffer any injustice in the process.

The delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, if carried out based on population, would harm the state's interests, Vikramarka said in an open letter to political parties.

He addressed the letter jointly with senior Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy.

Vikramarka, who invited parties to participate in the meeting, said the date and venue would be announced soon.

Briefing reporters on March 7 after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy claimed that the NDA government at the Centre intends to harm the southern states through the delimitation exercise.

He stated that the number of constituencies in South India should increase on a pro-rata basis, just as they might in the North. PTI SJR SSK SSK KH