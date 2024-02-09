Telangana Deputy CM, KCR hail Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday hailed the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Advertisment

Recalling the stellar contributions made by Narasimha Rao to the nation's development, Vikramarka said the Bharat Ratna award to the former Prime Minister is a matter of pride for Telangana and the Congress.

India emerged as the fourth largest economy in the world today due to the foundation of economic reforms laid by Narasimha Rao, he added.

"I feel that Narasimha Rao, a great statesman and multi-linguist, getting the Bharat Ratna is a matter of pride to the Congress and Telangana. Thanks to the Centre that recognised our effort and fight after a long time," he said in a release.

Chandrasekhar Rao said the Bharat Ratna award to Narasimha Rao, a son of the soil, is a respect given to Telangana people.

"KCR thanks the Centre for conferring Bharat Ratna on P V Narasimha Rao respecting the demand made by BRS," he said in a release.