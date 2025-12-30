Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy rules out Maoist resurgence amid surrenders

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday ruled out a Maoist resurgence in the state, citing a complete lack of recruitment and local support.

With over 500 members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) surrendering before the Telangana Police in 2025, he said the ultras are laying down arms.

Addressing reporters, he said, "There is no question of any resurgence...nor is there any support for them, nor is there any recruitment (happening) into the party. So, we firmly believe that this problem won't become active again,” He was responding to a question if there are any active groups or threat of resurgence of Maoists in Telangana.

As many as 509 underground CPI (Maoist) cadre, including two central committee members and 11 state committee members, surrendered before Telangana Police during 2025.

Out of the total 509 surrendered maoist cadres, 483 are from Chhattisgarh, 24 from Telangana and one each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Asked if he sees any chance of regrouping of Maoists, the Telangana police chief said, "I don't think (so)... because not only are they surrendering, they are also laying down their weapons. That itself shows that now they have lost the sheen and lost the momentum..." To a query on the allegation by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao that crime rate in Telangana had increased, the DGP refuted the charge, saying law and order is totally under control. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH