Telangana DGP’s advisory: Visa services to Pakistani nationals suspended

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Friday said that it has been decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, and hence, those who are staying in Telangana should follow the guidelines to avoid any legal action.

In a press release, the DGP said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas issued to citizens of the neighbouring country will be valid only till April 29.

A senior police official told PTI that over 200 Pakistani nationals are staying in Telangana, out of which 190 are on long-term visas irrespective of their community, while the rest are temporarily.

"Attari Border shall remain open for departure to Pakistanis up to 30.04.2025. It is advised to all Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana to follow guidelines to avoid any legal action," the release said.

It may be noted that the revocation of visas does not apply to holders of Long-Term Visas (LTVs) and diplomatic and official visas, it added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country, sources said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on April 22. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH