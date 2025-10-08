Telangana drugs control body issues ''public alert - stop use notice'' against two cough syrups

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana on Wednesday issued a 'Public Alert - Stop Use Notice' against two cough syrups which are allegedly found adulterated with a toxic substance.

The administration has received an alert from the Drug Testing Laboratory of Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal regarding laboratory reports that have declared the cough syrups as adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic substance, it said in a release.

In light of the alert received from the MP government laboratory, the public is strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the two cough syrups and if in possession, report to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay, it said.

Both the cough syrups 'Relife' (Batch No.: LSL25160) and 'Respifresh TR' (Batch No.: R01GL2523) were manufactured by Gujarat-based pharma companies, according to the release.

The administration on October 4 issued a 'public alert - stop use notice' against 'Coldrif' cough syrup, following the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to its consumption. PTI SJR SJR ADB