Telangana: Drunk man 'rapes' elderly woman, held

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around late Monday night when the accused, a vegetable vendor, in a "drunken" state allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while she was sleeping in front of a shop in Narayankhed town, a senior police official said.

Asked about reports that the elderly woman was mentally-challenged, police said she is said to be suffering from some "psychological" issues.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the woman, a case was registered. Police, after examining the CCTV footage, identified the accused, and he was taken into custody. A probe is on. PTI VVK VVK KH