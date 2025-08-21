Telangana Dy CM meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks funds for YIIRS

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought financial assistance for India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS), a state-led initiative.

Vikramarka, who met Sitharaman at her office in Parliament complex, also discussed matters related to state finances, an official statement said.

The YIIRS initiative aims to establish high-quality, fully residential English-medium schools in Telangana to serve students from Class 4 to Class 12 across social groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities, and the general community.

Congress MPs from Telangana, Porika Balram Naik, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, and Mallu Ravi, were also present during the meeting. PTI LUX ARI