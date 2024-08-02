Telangana examining three new criminal laws, says Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) The Telangana government is examining the three new criminal laws brought in by the NDA government at the Centre recently.

Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu said in the Assembly on Friday that the Law department is examining it.

"As far as the new laws introduced by the Centre, we are completely examining and analysing. Whether it is civil liberties, freedom of expression and several issues…Our Law department is examining as to how far it is against the state and people's thinking," Sridhar Babu added.

The new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — came into effect across the country from July 1 and replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

He further said the state government has decided to allot 100 acres of land in the Greater Hyderabad limits for construction of a new high court complex with Rs 1,000 crore budget.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Assembly, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed concern over videos posted on social media, apparently concerning House proceedings, and urged the Speaker to take action.

Speaker G Prasad Kumar said a serious view would be taken about broadcasting morphed videos concerning Assembly premises or Assembly hall and that tough decisions would be taken appropriately.

Official sources said cyber crime police have registered a case against those who spread morphed videos of Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka on social media following a complaint made by a Congress leader. PTI GDK SJR KH