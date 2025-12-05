Telangana family on way to Shirdi robbed of Rs 3.46 lakh at knifepoint in Beed

Beed, Dec 5 (PTI) A family of Sai Baba devotees from Telangana on their way to Shirdi were robbed at knifepoint near Georai here, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred a little after midnight on Wednesday at Wadgaon Dhok on Dhule-Solapur national highway, he added.

"As per complainant Shivprasad Kishorkumar Paune, a resident of Rangareddy district in Telangana, the incident took place when the family briefly halted their car for occupants to use the washroom. Four masked persons smashed the car's window, and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 3.46 lakh," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe under sub- divisional police officer Anil Katke and inspector Kishor Pawar is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM