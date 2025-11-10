Telangana farmer’s son wins Rs 240 crore lottery in UAE

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The family of Anil Kumar Bolla, a 29-year-old from Telangana's Khammam district, who won a Rs 240 crore lottery (AED 100 Million) in the UAE recently, are overjoyed with the win.

Bolla was announced as the grand prize winner of the lottery on October 27.

Bolla, son of a farmer from Bhimavaram village, is working as an IT professional in Abu Dhabi.

"Our son informed us that he won the lottery. We are very happy...the villagers are also happy," Bolla's mother Bhulakshmi and father Madhava Rao, told media on Sunday.

The parents said their son initially studied in Bhimavaram and later did his BTech from Hyderabad.

Subsequently, while working in Hyderabad, he got a software job in the UAE and has been working there since last two years, they said.

Rao said Bolla purchased the lottery ticket as part of his mother’s birthday.

Rao’s brother Narasimha Rao said villagers and relatives are enquiring about Bolla's lottery win.

"He (Bolla) is a hard working person. Everyone is now treating us with respect after the (lottery) win," he added. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH