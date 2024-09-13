Telangana floods: Central team meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday met the central team that visited the flood-hit areas in the state and sought immediate release of funds from the Centre for flood relief activities.

During the meeting at the Secretariat here, the CM said the rains and floods caused extensive damage in the state.

Reddy, who placed several requests before the team, said immediate assistance should be released unconditionally for flood relief measures, according to an official release.

He favoured setting up a fund for taking permanent measures to prevent damage due to floods in the future.

Reddy also suggested that the union government draw up an action plan for permanently addressing the issue.

The central team visited the rain and flood-affected areas in the state for three days. The team held a meeting with the state Chief Secretary on September 11.

The state government put the damage due to floods at Rs 5,438 crores as per preliminary estimates.

Twenty-nine people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and flooding in the state earlier this month. PTI SJR SJR ROH