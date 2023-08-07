Telangana folk singer Gaddar laid to rest with official honours

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) The mortal remains of Telangana folk singer Gaddar were laid to rest on Monday after thousands of members of the public and prominent personalities paid homage to the departed balladeer, who was a revolutionary and a beloved figure of the Telangana statehood agitation.

Advertisment

The funeral was conducted Monday evening as per Buddhist traditions, with official honours, at a school founded by Gaddar at Alwal in the city.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and former CJI N V Ramana were among those who paid their respects to the poet who was a household name in both Telugu speaking states, having led several people's movements.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the residence of Gaddar at Alwal and paid floral tributes to him.

Advertisment

Gaddar's body was brought to Alwal for the funeral in a procession from L B Stadium where it was kept to enable people to pay their last respects to him. Large crowds of people were present at the stadium and throughout the procession, bidding goodbye to the beloved poet whose songs had galvanised the Telangana state agitation over a decade ago.

Kishan Reddy, Ramana, and a number of leaders from different parties and other walks of life paid homage to Gaddar at L B Stadium.

Gaddar, who was popularly known for his revolutionary songs during the 1980s and later during the Telangana statehood agitation, passed away here on Sunday due to ill-health. He was 77.

Advertisment

Born as Gummadi Vittal Rao at Toopran in Medak district of Telangana, the renowned folk singer and poet went on to become popular as 'Gaddar'.

He died at Apollo Spectra Hospital in the city due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age, the hospital had said in a statement.

Top leaders like former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in addition to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh expressed grief at Gaddar's demise.

Telugu film personalities, including mega star Chiranjeevi, had also condoled his death. PTI SJR SJR ANE