Telangana food safety officials seize expired articles in e-commerce warehouses

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The food safety officers of the Telangana government carried out a special drive on e-commerce warehouses of several platforms here and seized over 1,900 units of expired food and food articles having misleading labels, among other violations.

In the special drive conducted on November 25 and 26, the officials inspected 75 warehouses units belonging to e-commerce platforms and 76 kgs (1,903 units) of expired articles, stale food, rotten vegetables were seized and discarded, an official release said.

It said 32 'improvement notices' were issued.

State Food Safety Commissioner Sangita Satyanarayana warned that the government would act tough on those not following food safety norms.

She said any firm, even if it is big, would not be spared if it is found violating food safety rules, the release added.