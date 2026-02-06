Telangana forest dept issues nighttime advisory after tiger sighting

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Following fresh pugmarks of a male tiger on the prowl in Jangaon district, the Telangana Forest Department has issued safety precautions, urging villagers to avoid venturing outdoors at night and to travel in groups if necessary.

The big cat, which originated from the Pandavkada Division near Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra, travelled hundreds of kilometres before entering Telangana in late November 2025.

After spending over two weeks in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, the animal has continued to disperse in search of new territory, officials said.

"As of February 6, fresh pugmarks have confirmed the tiger’s presence on the outskirts of Mandelagudem village, Raghunathpally mandal, Jangaon district. The animal is currently navigating a landscape at the junction of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts," the Telangana Forest Department said in a statement.

To ensure the safety of both the public and the tiger, specialised Tiger Rescue Teams from Tadoba-Andhari and Pune have been mobilised to assist local authorities in real-time monitoring and assessment, it added.

Before reaching Jangaon, the tiger had caused concern among residents in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, where its presence was first observed on January 17—believed to be the first sighting near Hyderabad in 50 years.

The Forest Department has requested farmers not to use live electric fences and to keep livestock in secure shelters.

Though the tiger was not directly seen by humans in Yadadri, officials said it was believed to move about 20–25 km every night. The animal avoided human habitations but killed eight livestock, mostly cows, in the district.

Compensation will be provided to those who suffer livestock losses, and residents are urged to immediately inform forest or police officials if the tiger is sighted, the release added.