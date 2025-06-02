Telangana Formation Day celebrated across state with pomp; Prez, PM greet people

Hyderabad, Jun 2 (PTI) The 11th anniversary of Telangana formation was celebrated with pomp across the state on Monday, with the government, political parties and cultural outfits organising various events to mark the day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young state has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," Murmu said.

Greeting the people of Telangana, PM Modi said his government has undertaken many measures to boost their "ease of living".

He said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress." Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said though there are two different Telugu states, Telugu people and community are one.

Competing with each other in development. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should reach the top position to emerge as unbeatable powers, he said, calling on every Telugu citizen to be a part of this journey.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here, wished people of the state and the Telangana people living all over the world.

Hailing the progress made by Telangana in various sectors, Varma called for collective resolve to build 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat' where every region flourishes in harmony with others.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who attended the official celebration organised by the state government at Parade Grounds here, said his government is working to make the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047 as the country aspires to achieve USD 30 trillion by then.

Reddy said the state government hopes to contribute 10 per cent to the national GDP by 2047.

"India is making efforts to emerge as a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. As India and the (Central) government are making plans to become USD 30 trillion, we brought the Telangana Rising 2047 policy document to make the state a partner in it, to put the state at the top," he said.

As part of its goal, the state government has introduced several policies, including energy, tourism, industries, investments and health, he said.

Telangana's population forms only 2.5 per cent of the country's current population, but the state contributes five per cent to the national GDP, he said.

Alleging that people's aspirations were not fulfilled after the state's formation in 2014 (during the previous BRS regime), he said the state government, after assuming office in December, 2023, set out to rectify the wrongdoings of the past and to put the state on the path of reconstruction.

The CM hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade on the occasion.

He presented a cash reward of Rs one crore each to nine eminent persons, including late folk singer Gaddar, who played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended the formation day fete at Khammam, while state ministers attended the celebrations in districts.

The day was also celebrated in the High Court, the offices of the ruling Congress, BJP, BRS and Telangana Jagruti.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy unfurled the national flag in the state BJP headquarters.

Senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao, a nephew of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other leaders attended the formation day celebrations at the BRS headquarters here.

BRS MLC K Kavitha hoisted the national flag in the office of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by her.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao attended the Telangana Formation Day and BRS silver jubilee celebrations organised on a grand scale by BRS NRI USA in Dallas in the United States.

After a protracted agitation for statehood, Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014, following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. PTI SJR SJR KH