Telangana Formation Day celebrated in Raj Bhavan, offices of Cong, BJP, BRS

Hyderabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma unfurled National Flag at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of state formation day on Monday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also hoisted the National Flag at the state government's official celebration of formation day organised at the Parade Grounds here.

Speaking on the occasion in Raj Bhavan, the Governor wished people of the state and the Telangana people living all over the world.

Hailing the progress made by the state in various sectors, he called for collective resolve to build 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat' where every region flourishes in harmony with others.

Telangana, today, stands tall with transformative infrastructure projects such as metro rail expansion, Elevated Expressways and the Regional Ring Road, enhancing connectivity and improving quality of life, he said.

"Major investments in IT, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and the creation of Future City and the 200-acre AI City will form the state's ambition to lead innovation," Varma said.

The formation day was also celebrated in the High Court, the offices of the ruling Congress, BJP, BRS and Telangana Jagruti.

After a protracted agitation for statehood, Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.