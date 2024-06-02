Telangana formation day celebrated with pomp

Hyderabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and other leaders attended the 10th state formation day celebrations here on Sunday evening.

Revanth Reddy paid homage at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Tank Bund and received the Governor later.

The Chief Minister and the Governor visited the stalls set up by self-help group women.

The performances by artistes of traditional Telangana art forms, 'flag walk' by trainee policemen holding National Flags in their hands, colourful display of fireworks and laser show were the other attractions of the event.

The newly-unveiled state anthem 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', penned by noted Telangana poet Ande Sri for which music was composed by Oscar winning music director M M Keeravani, was played at the event.

Rain did not dampen the spirits of those who participated in the celebration.

Earlier in the day, CM Revanth Reddy attended the official function organised by the state government at the Parade Ground here.

Governor Radhakrishnan attended the state formation day event at the Raj Bhavan, while celebrations were also held in the Secretariat and other government offices in the city.

The day was also celebrated in the offices of BJP, BRS, CPI and others and also across the state.