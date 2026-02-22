Telangana: Four arrested after family alleges infant died following assault by villagers

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in connection with a case registered after a family alleged that their two-month-old daughter died following an “assault” by a group of villagers in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place in Kummera village on February 18, during which the family claimed they were also abused in the name of caste while visiting a temple.

However, a villager, part of the group, filed a counter-complaint with the police the same day, alleging that he was attacked with stones during a scuffle with the family, sustaining a head injury, following which a case was registered.

The infant died on February 21, after which her mother filed another complaint alleging her daughter died due to the physical assault on the family by some villagers, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered, a police official said, adding that there were no visible injuries on the infant’s body.

A post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death, and further action will be taken based on the report, he said.

Cases were registered under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the BNS Act, and four persons were arrested in connection with the incident, police added. PTI GDK VVK SSK