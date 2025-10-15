Telangana: Four family members killed in road crash

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Four members of a family, two of them children, were killed when a tipper lorry coming from the wrong direction hit their two-wheeler in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Jangampally when the tipper collided head-on with an electric two-wheeler, a police official stated.

The victims included a 54-year-old man, his 28-year-old daughter, and his two grandchildren, aged four years and three months.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while the remaining two were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the official added. PTI VVK SSK