Telangana Governor grants assent to TSRTC Bill

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday granted assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023.

Advertisment

The Telangana Assembly had passed the Bill on August 6.

"The Governor, having thoroughly assessed the government's actions in response to her ten recommendations, which were made in consideration of employee representations and the overall welfare of the corporation, is satisfied that these recommendations have been diligently addressed," a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor extended her congratulations and best wishes to all TSRTC employees as they embark on their new roles as government employees, the release added.

Earlier, the TSRTC Bill, was referred to the Law Secretary for opinion and the Governor had also made ten recommendations based on representations and in the best interests of the employees and the well-being of the corporation while permitting the introduction of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill of 2023 in the Assembly. PTI VVK VVK SS