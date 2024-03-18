Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns; likely to contest LS polls

Hyderabad/Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation, the Raj Bhavan here said on Monday.

Tamilisai, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has submitted her resignation to Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and is likely to contest in upcoming Lok Sabha polls as per sources.

"The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Honourable President of India," an official communique said.