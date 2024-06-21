Telangana Governor, Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay take part in Yoga Day celebrations

Hyderabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders on Friday participated in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in various parts of the state.

Radhakrishnan, attended International Day of Yoga celebrations organised by Kanha Shanti Vanam and Heartfulness Organisation at Kanha village near here, an official release said.

Kishan Reddy, who participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at Nizam College Grounds here, in a post on social media platform X said, "Breathing in calm, breathing out strain! Started my day with a rejuvenating yoga session with the people of Secunderabad." Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Karimnagar.