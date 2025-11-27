Telangana govt aims to achieve growth comparable with Japan, China: CM

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the state government aims to achieve growth that is comparable with China and Japan.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the government's 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision, said the document should have the roadmap to make the state a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Reddy, who suggested key improvements in the document, stressed that it must truly reflect Telangana's growth vision, an official release said.

He said the state’s economic development would be planned in three regions: CURE – Core Urban Region Economy, PURE – Peri-Urban Region Economy and RARE – Rural Agriculture Region Economy.

The government's vision for 2047 is comprehensive development and better livelihood opportunities for youth, it said.

The Revanth Reddy-led government aims to add momentum to the state's progress with the 'Bharat Future City' proposed to be developed on Hyderabad outskirts.

For this reason, the government decided to organise its 'TelanganaRising' global summit (on December 8 and 9) in the area where the 'Future City' is proposed to be developed, the release said.

The government hopes to showcase the vast investment opportunities in Telangana to global investors during the two-day summit, it said.

"The objective of the vision document is to make Telangana the fastest growing economic hub in the country. The people's government has resolved to inform world about the vast opportunities in the state though it is a small state. It is moving ahead with the objectives of competing not with the neighbouring states but with China and Japan in development," it said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 to pursue investments, showcase its two-year achievements and unveil its 2047 vision.

Invitations will be extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, top industrialists, and other prominent international personalities, an official release issued on November 26 said.

Revanth Reddy on November 22 asked officials to make grand arrangements for the summit to be organised in the proposed Future City lands on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The chief minister stressed that the two-day summit should serve to demonstrate the successful completion of two years of the Congress government's tenure.

On the first day of the summit, the welfare and development programmes launched by the government and their successful implementation would be highlighted.

On December 9, the state government will release its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document, which embodies the vision and future plans of Telangana. PTI SJR SJR KH