Telangana govt aims to generate 20,000 MW green power by FY30: Dy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana is preparing a long-term plan for power generation for the next 50 years and aims to produce 20,000 MW of green energy by 2029-30, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday.

Addressing a meeting at Achampet, about 150 km from Hyderabad, Vikramarka said that during the current summer, despite a record-breaking electricity demand of 17,162 megawatts, the government managed to provide uninterrupted power without a single minute of disruption.

He also noted that with plans such as the construction of the Regional Ring Road, the rejuvenation of the Musi River, and the development of manufacturing sectors in every district, the state's power demand is expected to increase in the future.

Attacking the previous BRS regime, Vikramarka said that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who ruled for ten years, left pending dues of Rs 10,000 crore to government employees. Soon after coming to power, the Congress government cleared Rs 8,000 crore of that amount.

He assured employees that the remaining dues would be settled in phases.

Vikramarka added that the schemes introduced by the state government have become role models for the entire country, with other states now looking to Telangana to understand how it completed the caste census. PTI GDK SSK