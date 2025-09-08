Telangana govt aims to provide jobs, livelihood opportunities to youth by transforming Hyderabad: CM

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the government aims to build Telangana as a state where lakhs of youth can find employment and livelihood opportunities, by transforming Hyderabad into a "great city in the world" in the next 10 years.

He also said he would meet his Maharashtra counterpart (Devendra Fadnavis) to seek the neighbouring state's cooperation to build the Pranahita-Chevella project on Godavari at Tummidihetti in Adilabad district.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Godavari drinking water supply to Hyderabad- Phase II and III and Musi river rejuvenation programme in Hyderabad by transferring Godavari water from the Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

Reddy said the government would unveil its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document on December 9, 2025.

He stressed that the government's proposed development projects in Hyderabad, including Musi river redevelopment, Future City, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail project should be completed.

He said plans have been prepared to develop a 'Gateway of Hyderabad' similar to the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

Attacking opposition BRS, he asked why the previous government of K Chandrasekhar Rao did not take up Musi river rejuvenation and building elevated corridors on Musi.

He asked whether Hyderabad would have got recognition in the world had the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy government not completed the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project and whether IT and pharma companies not been promoted in the city in the past.

Observing that Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Ganga and Yamuna cleaning have been taken up in BJP-ruled Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi respectively, he asked why the rejuvenation of Musi River in Hyderabad cannot be taken up.

In a veiled attack on BRS, he alleged that hurdles are being created to Musi redevelopment, as Congress would get a good name if the project is completed.

It was Congress governments that brought Manjeera, Musi, Godavari and Krishna rivers to cater to the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad in the past. The TDP government also made an effort in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2002, he said.

However, no such efforts were made during 10 years after Telangana formation in 2014 (when BRS was in power), he alleged.

The government plans to transfer 20 TMC of Godavari river water, spending Rs 7,360 crores to the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Hyderabad, he said.

While 15-16 TMC of water would fulfill the drinking water needs of Hyderabad, the remaining four-five TMC would be used for the rejuvenation of the Musi river in the city, he said.

Referring to BRS Working President KT Rama Rao's comments on Monday that the project to transfer Godavari water to Hyderabad is dependent on Mallanna Sagar reservoir of Kaleshwaram project, which is "defamed" by the Congress government, Revanth Reddy said the project to transfer Godavari water is sourced from the Yellampalli project built during the Congress regime.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district. Damage to the barrages, built during the previous BRS regime, became a major issue in the 2023 Assembly election. The Congress government recently ordered CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. PTI SJR SJR ADB