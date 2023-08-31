Telangana govt announces hike in honorarium for VOAs

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced his decision to enhance the honorarium given to Village Organisation Assistants (VOA) as a gift on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Consequently, the honorarium of VOAs would go up to Rs 8,000.

The decision would benefit 17,608 VOAs who are working across the state, an official release said.

The government has issued orders as per the CM's decision and the hike in honorarium would come into effect from September, it said.

The hike in honorarium would cause a burden of Rs 106 crore on the state exchequer.

Village Organization Assistants (VOAs) are employees of Village Organisations (V0s), which is a federation of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in villages. PTI SJR SJR ROH