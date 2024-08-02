Telangana govt announces 'job calendar', BRS claims it bogus

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana on Friday announced a 'job calendar' in the Legislative Assembly as per its election promise.

The 'job calendar' gave details of 18 types of recruitment, the categories of posts covered, the month in which notification will be issued by the recruiting agency, tentative month of exam, name of the recruiting agency and the qualifications prescribed for the post.

According to the calendar, Group 1 Mains, for which notification has already been issued, the recruitment test would be held in October this year. The recruitment is being done by the state public service commission and exams are scheduled from October 21 to 27.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who announced the 'job calendar' in the Assembly, said the Congress government is releasing the calendar as per its promise to unemployed youth.

The delay in issuing notifications for filling up vacancies, postponement and cancellation of exams, leak of question papers and overlapping of exam dates (during the previous BRS regime) troubled the youth, he said.

The Congress government took up an action plan soon after it assumed office, he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his colleagues, had consulted the UPSC chairman and also "cleansed" the state public service commission by appointing new officials as part of measures to make the recruitment process smooth and error-free, Vikramarka said.

Mentioning the government's other efforts to expedite the recruitment process and the measures taken to help the job aspirants, he said the state Cabinet approved the job calendar on August 1.

However, the opposition BRS attacked the Congress government, alleging that the 'job calendar' was bogus as there was no mention of the number of jobs that would be filled up.

Led by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, the party MLAs held a protest at the Gun Park, situated in front of the Assembly buildings complex.

Rama Rao said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi should "apologise to Telangana youth for deceiving them on the promise" of the job.

"Rahul Gandhi himself came to Ashok Nagar (hub of coaching centres in Hyderabad) and promised 2 lakh jobs in the first year to the unemployed. Nine months ago (before polls), you saw how much drama they did in the name of jobs. They falsely propagated that KCR did not provide any jobs at all," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi, I'm asking you, where are the 2 lakh jobs you promised?," he asked.