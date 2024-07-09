Telangana govt announces residential plot, govt job to cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: Lauding India pacer Mohammed Siraj for bringing laurels to the country and the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced a residential plot and a government job to the cricketer as a reward.

Siraj, who returned to his home town Hyderabad last week after India's T20 World Cup victory, paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister here.

The CM felicitated Siraj and praised him for his excellent performance in international cricket, an official release said.

He directed the officials to identify a suitable residential plot in Hyderabad or surrounding areas and provide a government job to Siraj, the release added.