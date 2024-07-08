Telangana govt appoints chairpersons to 35 state-run corporations

Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) The Telangana government has appointed chairpersons to as many as 35 state-owned corporations.

The appointments have been made for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge.

Though the appointments were made on March 15 this year, they were announced only on Monday as model of conduct was in place then in view of the Lok Sabha elections, official sources said.

Some of the prominent persons among the appointees include former Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah as chairperson of Telangana State Forest Development Corporation.