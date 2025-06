Telangana govt appoints ministers as incharge of districts

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday appointed several ministers as incharge for districts and carried out a reshuffle of IAS officers.

The ministers have been appointed as in charge for the 10 erstwhile districts which have since been reorganised into 33 districts.

The ministers who have been nominated as incharge of districts include Ponnam Prabhakar (Hyderabad), C Damodar Rajanarasimha (Mahabubnagar), D Sridhar Babu (Ranga Reddy), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), D Anasuya Seethakka (Nizamabad), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Karimnagar), Jupally Krishna Rao (Adilabad), G Vivek Venkat Swamy (Medak), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Nalgonda) and Vakiti Srihari (Khammam), a Government Order (GO) said.

In the reshuffle of bureaucrats, Shashank Goel has been appointed as Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, while Navin Mittal has been posted as Principal Secretary (Energy). PTI SJR SJR ADB